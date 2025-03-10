Qatar warns attack on Iran’s nuclear plant could leave Gulf without water

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has warned that any attack on Iran’s Gulf coast nuclear facilities would have catastrophic consequences for the region, leaving countries without water.

In an interview with US media personality Tucker Carlson, the Qatari premier revealed that Doha had conducted simulations on the effects of an attack. He stated that the sea would be “entirely contaminated” and that Qatar could “run out of water in three days.”

While the construction of additional reservoirs had increased water capacity, the prime minister stressed that the risk remained for all Gulf nations. “No water, no fish, nothing… no life,” Sheikh Mohammed warned in the interview, which was published on Friday.

His comments came on the same day that US President Donald Trump announced he had invited Iran to nuclear talks. Alluding to possible military action, Trump stated that while he would “rather see a peace deal,” other measures could “solve the problem.”

Qatar, situated approximately 190km (120 miles) south of Iran, is heavily reliant on desalination for its water supply, as are other Gulf Arab states in the arid region. Any contamination of the Gulf’s waters would therefore pose a severe humanitarian and economic crisis.

Iran operates a nuclear power plant in Bushehr on its Gulf coast, though key uranium enrichment facilities are located much farther inland. Sheikh Mohammed noted that Qatar had not only military concerns but also security and environmental safety fears regarding potential attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

Reaffirming Qatar’s opposition to military action, the prime minister said, “We will not give up until we see a diplomatic solution between the US and Iran.”

He added that Tehran was “willing to engage” and aimed to ease tensions. “They are willing to get to a level that creates comfort for everybody. And most importantly, they are focused on mending their relationship with the region.”

Western nations have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran denies. In 2015, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief under a deal with world powers. However, Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018 during his first term in office.