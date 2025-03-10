10 Pakistanis arrested in Spain on terror charges

Spanish authorities arrested 10 Pakistani nationals during a major operation on charges of terrorism and promoting extremism.

The arrests were the result of a joint operation conducted by the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalonia Police), Spanish National Police, and Italian law enforcement agencies.

According to officials, the arrested individuals were allegedly involved in inciting violence and spreading extremist ideologies. The group was reportedly linked to a radical organization that used encrypted messaging apps to promote extremism. Some members of the network had also begun identifying potential targets for attacks across Europe.

Further investigation revealed that a separate online group, led by one of the arrested women, was engaged in distributing radical content and selecting targets for possible attacks. The 10 individuals were presented on March 6 before Spain’s Central Investigation Court No. 6, where they faced charges including terrorist financing, recruitment for extremism, and supporting radicalization.

The court ordered the detention of four individuals, while the others remain under investigation.

Spanish authorities emphasized that, as of now, no direct links have been established between this network and any international terrorist organization. However, investigations are ongoing.