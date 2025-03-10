After Trump, US military ‘grateful to Pakistan’ for Sharifullah’s arrest

The United States Central Command (US Centcom) has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its role in capturing the main suspect behind the deadly 2021 suicide bombing at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. In a post on its official Urdu-language account on X, US Centcom acknowledged Pakistan’s cooperation in arresting Mohammad Sharifullah, also known as Jafar, an alleged Daesh-Khorasan (ISIS-K) operative. “We are grateful to Pakistan for its cooperation in the arrest of Sharifullah, the main suspect in the attack on the Abbey Gate of Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, and for its cooperation with the United States in bringing the suspect to justice,” the statement read. The August 2021 bombing at Kabul Airport, which occurred amid the chaotic US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan, killed at least 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members. Sharifullah was apprehended in Pakistan following intelligence provided by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), according to a news agency report. He has confessed to scouting the attack route, officials said. US President Donald Trump announced the arrest during his address to a joint session of Congress, calling Sharifullah a “monster” and thanking Pakistan for its assistance. “This is a very huge day for the affected families,” Trump said. Sharifullah has since been extradited to the United States and produced before a court in Virginia. According to the US Justice Department, he has admitted involvement in multiple attacks, including the March 2024 attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall. He allegedly provided video instructions on using AK-style rifles and other weapons to would-be attackers. US Centcom highlighted the collaboration between Islamabad and Washington, saying both nations share a “common interest in the war on terrorism.”