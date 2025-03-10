Govt launches inquiry into Port Qasim land scandal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) land scandal.

Senator Faisal Vawda had alleged that valuable land belonging to Port Qasim Authority was leased at undervalued prices during the tenure of the current government.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the land in question was allocated for small and medium industrial parks, and the three-member committee will probe financial irregularities in its leasing process.

The Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission has been appointed as the convener of the committee, while Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Sirajuddin Amjad and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Syed Shahid Hussain will serve as members.

The inquiry committee will examine financial irregularities in the leasing of PQA land, which was allocated for small and medium-sized industrial parks.

Additionally, it will investigate the factors considered by the PQA Board when deciding on an out-of-court settlement with the petitioner.

According to the Terms of Reference (ToRs), the committee will investigate whether the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) reassessed the land’s value before the settlement and whether current market rates were considered in the decision-making process.

The committee will also determine why the out-of-court settlement offer was not immediately withdrawn after the petitioner refused it. Additionally, it will identify governance issues that contributed to delays in the resolution process.

The committee has been authorised to include additional members if necessary to assist in the investigation. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs will provide secretarial support. The inquiry committee is required to submit its report to the Prime Minister within two weeks.

It is noteworthy that the Port Qasim Authority land scandal surfaced during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, following revelations made by Senator Faisal Vawda.