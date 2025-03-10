Punjab put on high alert amid surge in terror incidents

Against the backdrop of the recent spike in incidents of terrorism in the country, security across Punjab was put on high alert, a police spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The development came days after the terror attack on Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At least five soldiers and 13 civilians were martyred while 16 militants were killed in the attack. In addition to this, as many as 32 others sustained injuries as a result of destruction caused by suicide blasts during the clash.

Later, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited KP’s Bannu district and vowed to bring the planners and facilitators of the recent terrorist attack to justice “wherever they may be”.

Separately, the Punjab Education Department has announced plans to install security cameras and advanced surveillance systems in schools across the province to improve safety.

Surveillance cameras will be placed at school entrances to monitor activities and strengthen security measures. These cameras will be equipped with facial recognition technology to help identify students, teachers, and visitors, according to the education department. Authorities will receive daily reports from the surveillance systems to enhance oversight and administration. The department said the move aims to prevent unauthorised access, theft, and vandalism while ensuring safer environments in high-risk areas such as hallways and playgrounds.

In emergencies, such as intrusions or accidents, the systems will provide real-time data to authorities for swift action. The measures are particularly significant in Lahore, where schools accommodate large student populations, officials said.

Meanwhile, Police on Sunday foiled another terrorist attack on the Lakhani border post near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border. According to police, this was the second attack in 24 hours and the third major assault in a week. Around 20 to 25 heavily armed terrorists, equipped with rocket launchers and advanced weaponry, launched the attack. Thermal imaging cameras detected the terrorists in time, allowing police personnel to retaliate effectively. The attackers were forced to retreat, reportedly suffering heavy casualties.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation, while District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali commanded the Quick Response Force (QRF) teams. DPO Syed Ali stated that cowardly attacks would not shake the police resolve, while RPO Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan reaffirmed that every terrorist assault would be thwarted.