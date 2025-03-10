Religious affairs ministry declares March 15 as ‘Day of Protection of Sanctity of Prophethood’

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has officially declared March 15, 2025, as the Day of Protection of the Sanctity of Prophethood (Yum-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Peace Be Upon Him).

According the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, this initiative will curb the rising incidents of blasphemy and sacrilegious content on social media.

He said the ministry has issued directives to provincial secretaries of religious affairs and Auqaf departments in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan to launch an awareness campaign against blasphemous content.

Umar Butt said the country’s leading religious scholars, including Nazim-e-Aala Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Allama Muhammad Afzal Haidari, Prof Dr Sajid Mir, and Maulana Abdul Malik, have been urged to devise a comprehensive strategy for public awareness.

The observance of this day coincides with the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding religious sentiments and promoting harmony.