Ex-JI senator Mushtaq Ahmed’s brother shot dead in Swabi

The elder brother of former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan was shot dead in Swabi’s Ahad Khan village, police said on Sunday.

Shakeel Ahmed Khan was fatally struck when he attempted to intervene in a dispute at his neighbour’s house.

The suspect had allegedly just shot and killed his own father. As Shakeel Ahmed Khan rushed to assist the victim, he was also targeted and fatally shot, police said.

Swabi District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Azhar stated that Kamran is a drug addict and mentally unstable. Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation and assured that the suspect will be arrested soon.

Senior political leaders, including Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, have strongly condemned the killing of former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan’s brother in Swabi.

Rehman expressed solidarity with the grieving family, calling the attack a “brutal act of violence.” He urged the government to ensure swift legal action against the perpetrators.

K-P Chief Minister Gandapur also denounced the killing and conveyed his condolences to the former senator. He assured that the suspect would face strict punishment under the law and prayed for the deceased and his family.

Authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.