US to deport more Pakistanis as immigration crackdown continues

A second flight carrying undocumented Pakistani immigrants deported from the United States is set to arrive in Pakistan next week, sources in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said, as Washington enforces stricter immigration policies under President Donald Trump.

The Pakistani Embassy in the US confirmed that eight individuals, including Rehman, Saleem, Nawaz, Salman, Azeem, Khan, and Khalid Masih, will be repatriated aboard a special American aircraft.

Of the deportees, six are being sent back solely for immigration violations, while two have criminal records.

“Two individuals on the deportation list were found guilty of serious crimes, including rape and drug-related offences,” an FIA source said.

The aircraft will land at Noor Khan Airbase in Islamabad, where FIA officials and security personnel will oversee the reception and verification process.

Separately, authorities confirmed the recent deportation of 56-year-old Syed Rizvi, a Pakistani national who had been residing illegally in Dallas, Texas. Rizvi entered the US in 2017 but was found in violation of immigration laws.

The FBI arrested him on 31 January, and he was officially deported on 25 February. US authorities provided his photograph and details to Pakistan for record-keeping.

“We are closely monitoring all deportees to distinguish between those involved in criminal activities and those deported solely due to residency violations,” an FIA official said.

Upon arrival, deportees will be screened for any pending legal cases, questioned about their stay in the US, and assisted in reintegration if they are not involved in criminal activities.