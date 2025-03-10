Minister approaches interior ministry over expats’ blocked passports

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain has taken notice of the alleged blocking of overseas Pakistanis’ passports and has formally written to the interior ministry seeking an investigation.

The issue was raised by the Pakistan Business Forum France, whose leaders urged the government to take action. Hussain called the matter “highly sensitive” and stressed that expatriates should not face undue difficulties.

The minister stated that mistreatment of overseas Pakistanis would not be tolerated and announced that facilitation desks would be set up at airports to assist them.

A letter from forum leaders, including Ibrahim Dar, Zahoor Iqbal, and Aslam Chaudhry, alleged that thousands of expatriates have had their passports blocked, with airport staff reportedly demanding bribes of up to Rs500,000.

Authorities have pledged swift action to investigate and resolve the issue.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to reinstate the Green Channel initiative to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

He also announced the formation of a committee to recognize distinguished diaspora members contributing to national development. Speaking at the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation Convention, the prime minister acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora and assured them of the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns.