Israel, Hamas prepare for next round of Gaza ceasefire talks

Israel and Hamas have indicated their willingness to move forward with the next stage of ceasefire negotiations as mediators work to extend the 42-day truce that began in January.

A Hamas spokesperson stated on Saturday that there were “positive indicators” for the start of the second-phase talks, though no further details were provided.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Israel had accepted an invitation from mediators backed by the US and would send a delegation to Doha on Monday to advance negotiations.

Hamas representatives are currently in Cairo holding discussions with Egyptian mediators, who, along with Qatari officials, have been facilitating the ceasefire talks. The negotiations aim to build upon the existing agreement and potentially work toward a long-term resolution to the conflict.

Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua reiterated the group’s readiness to engage in discussions that align with its demands and called for increased efforts to provide aid to Gaza and lift the blockade.

The move comes after an invitation from international mediators, including the United States. The negotiations are part of a three-phase agreement, with the first phase already completed.

In parallel, Israel’s state television reported that the United States had proposed a plan to extend the current ceasefire for another two months, in exchange for the release of 10 live prisoners held by Hamas.

However, Israel has agreed to the extension proposal, while Hamas has rejected it, accusing Israel of trying to evade the continuation of the original agreement.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, went into effect on January 19.

The deal allowed for the release of 38 captives held by Hamas, including 30 living individuals, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

While the first phase of the agreement saw significant movement, including the opening of the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from various areas, the second phase has yet to commence.

Israel has not allowed the second-phase negotiations to begin, and on March 1, the first phase officially expired. Since then, Israel has suspended the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, leading to heightened tensions.

Hamas, which still holds 59 Israeli captives, has said it is ready to proceed with the second phase of the agreement.

The group demands the release of all prisoners, including those held in Israel, in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, thus enabling reconstruction efforts in the region.

Meanwhile, international support grew on Saturday for an Arab counterproposal to US President Donald Trump’s plan to take over Gaza and displace its residents, with Islamic nations endorsing it and European governments giving their backing.

Unlike the Trump plan, the Arab proposal aims to rebuild Gaza without displacing the territory’s 2.4 million inhabitants, who endured more than 15 months of devastating conflict before a fragile ceasefire took effect on January 19.

The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation formally adopted the counterproposal at an emergency meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, three days after the Arab League ratified it at a summit in Cairo.

Britain, France, Germany and Italy gave their backing in a joint statement by their foreign ministers, hailing it as a “realistic path” for rebuilding war-torn Gaza without uprooting its Palestinian inhabitants.

The OIC “adopts the plan… on the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza”, the Islamic bloc said in a statement.

It urged “the international community and international and regional funding institutions to swiftly provide the necessary support”.

Trump triggered global outrage when he suggested the US “take over” Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”, while forcing its Palestinian inhabitants to relocate to Egypt or Jordan.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty welcomed the OIC endorsement and said he now hoped to gain support from the wider international community, including the US.

The four European governments welcomed the plan’s proposal for Gaza to return to the control of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority after nearly two decades of Hamas rule.

“We are clear that Hamas must neither govern Gaza nor be a threat to Israel any more,” they said in their statement.

“We commend the serious efforts of all involved stakeholders and appreciate the important signal the Arab states have sent by jointly developing this recovery and reconstruction plan,” they added.

However, the Egyptian proposal has already been cold-shouldered by Israel and the United States.

It “does not meet the expectations” of Washington, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters on Thursday.

Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff gave a more positive reaction, however, calling the plan a “good-faith first step from the Egyptians”.