Punab CM orders implementation of minimum wage across Punjab

Amend labor laws to ensure welfare of workers, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned while chairing a special meeting on the welfare of workers in the province. She said,”Hardworking people are friends of Allah, we cannot anger them.” She added,”We are determined to make Punjab an exemplary province for workers.” She highlighted,”Wages, medical treatment, better employment and shelter are government’s responsibilities.” She approved important projects for the welfare of workers in the province, and sought a comprehensive plan from the Provincial Labor Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar in this regard.

Madam Chief Minister said,”No worker should sleep hungry, no one should suffer or be troubled.” She added,”We are providing better opportunities for higher education to the talented children of workers.” She directed the relevant authorities to get the payment of minimum wage, that is at least Rs 37000 per month, ensured for the workers across Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a plan to build labor colonies, and directed to revamp social security hospitals across Punjab. She said,”Maryam Nawaz Wellness Centers will be established in Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad for pre-screening of workers.” She added,”Patients in Maryam Nawaz Wellness Centers will be referred to a larger hospital after screening.”

Madam Chief Minister decided to build a 200-bed Rehmatul-ul-Alameen Cardiology Center on Lahore Defense Road for the workers, besides approving a new 50-bed Social Security Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.