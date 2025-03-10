Polio virus detected in sewage samples of 14 districts in country

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at Pakistan’s National Institute of Health has again confirmed detection of polio virus in sewerage lines in 14 districts of all four provinces of Pakistan.

The National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio has confirmed presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 in environment samples.

According to sources, the Regional Reference Laboratory has confirmed the presence of the polio virus in samples collected from 14 districts in all four provinces of the country.

The samples were collected from sewage lines between February 10 and 18, and the results revealed the presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 in several districts.

In Sindh, two districts, Karachi East and South were found to have polio-positive sewage.

While in Balochistan, seven districts, including Quetta, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Qilla Saifullah, Osta Mohammad and Kech, had polio-positive sewage.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three districts, including Abbottabad, Bannu and Tank, were found to have polio-positive sewage.

In Punjab, two districts, including Lahore and Sargodha, had polio-positive sewage. This development comes as Pakistan has already reported six polio cases this year, with four cases reported from Sindh, one each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

Moreover, the environment samples of 30 districts found to be free from polio virus.

There were 74 polio cases recorded in 2024, the previous year. Of them, one each came from Punjab and Islamabad, while 27 came from Baluchistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 23 from Sindh.

Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this crippling disease.