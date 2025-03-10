Sindh Govt spokesperson inaugurates newly built houses under PPRP

Spokesperson for Government of Sindh, Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani visits village Azeem Menak in Ghotki and meets the beneficiaries of Peoples Poverty Reduction Programme.

Celebrating women’s day with PPRP beneficiaries, Hemnani inaugurated newly-built houses and a mega scheme of Village Improvement Programme under which the model village has been developed by women-led community using the grant of up to Rs. 10 million.

Addressing the media, Sukhdev Hemnani stated that Sindh government is working on poverty alleviation through the People’s Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP), a transformative initiative that has uplifted up to 1.5 million families from below the poverty line across 24 districts of Sindh.

Sukhdev Hemnani highlighted that Sindh government took up this initiative through Sindh Rural Support Organization in 2009 and has since expanded it into a comprehensive poverty reduction strategy.

Shedding light on the advancements under PPRP in Ghotki, Hemnani underlined that 1500 low-cost houses have been constructed in the remote areas of the district so far. He shared that only in the initial phase of PPRP that focused on 8 districts, so far 170,441 women have received interest-free loans; 45,000 households are benefiting from income generational grants; individuals from 45,090 families are being provided vocational trainings; 103 villages are being restored and developed under village improvement programme; and 12,408 climate-resilient houses have been built, with ownership rights given to women.

A core focus of PPRP is women empowerment, as most of its interventions target women beneficiaries. Beyond PPRP, the Sindh government has taken several initiatives so introduced Pakistan’s first women-only Pink Bus service, with plans for electric scooters and taxis for women.

He shared that the government through PPRP is translating the slogan of Roti Kapra Makaan into action. “Sindh is working to break the cycle of poverty and create a more just and equitable society,” emphasized Sukhdev Hemnani.