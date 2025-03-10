Ministers distribute minority cards to 1,547 families in Sialkot district

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, alongside Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, distributed minority cards to 1,547 families in Sialkot district.

The ceremony was held here on Sunday, where the defence minister praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s efforts in promoting equal rights for religious and ethnic minorities. Khawaja Asif emphasised that a healthy society ensures equal rights for minorities without discrimination. He called for national unity, stating that loyalty to Pakistan must transcend religious affiliations. He highlighted that in a truly just society, minorities not only enjoy equal rights but are also provided additional support and protections.

The defence minister noted that Sialkot is home to a significant number of Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs who have lived there freely since the establishment of Pakistan. He expressed pride in the religious harmony of the city and acknowledged the increase in the Sikh population — from just 10 in 1947 to over 100 today — attributing this growth to initiatives by the Punjab government.

Khawaja Asif also announced that the sacred pond of Gurdwara Babay De Beri had been reclaimed from land mafia and assured that the remaining area would soon be restored to the Sikh community. He added that Sialkot is now an international destination for the Sikh community, demonstrating the city’s commitment to religious unity and harmony.

Condemning incidents of violence against minorities, the defence minister described them as a source of national shame. He stressed that every citizen, regardless of their faith, has the right to live freely in Pakistan. He concluded by stating that the true measure of a nation’s tolerance is reflected in its treatment of minorities, a principle that the Punjab government is committed to upholding.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Religious Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, while addressing the gathering, highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to minority rights. He quoted Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s inaugural speech, where she referred to minorities as the “crown of her head” and assured them a life free from fear.

He also cited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s stance of no distinction between majority and minority communities in Pakistan.

Ramesh highlighted the success of the minority card initiative, launched by CM Maryam Nawaz on January 22, 2025. Through the programme’s portal, 93,000 non-Muslim households in Punjab registered, of which 50,000 households with a poverty score below 45 qualified for the minority card. The minister announced that the initiative aims to benefit 75,000 households next year.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Sikh community, the provincial minister thanked Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, M Mansha-Ullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Singhira for reclaiming the historical pond and land of Gurdwara Babay Di Beri from land mafia. During the event, the reclaimed pond was formally handed over to the Gurdwara management.

Ramesh Arora also underscored Pakistan’s distinction as the only country in the world where Sikh marriages are registered under the Sikh Marriage Act. In contrast, India, with a Sikh population of 25 million, registers Sikh marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act.

He revealed that the Punjab government allocated Rs. 4 billion for the construction and renovation of minority places of worship, boundary walls for cemeteries, and various development projects in minority communities. Additionally, a comprehensive project worth Rs. 1.4 billion has been prepared to restore 46 closed gurdwaras, 25 churches, and temples across Punjab.

The minister further announced that a PC-I for restoring the historical pond at Gurdwara Babay Di Beri is in progress, with work set to begin soon. He also disclosed that the Minority Affairs Department has developed a five-year strategic plan to safeguard and restore minority sites in the province.

Ramesh Arora praised the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz for taking historic steps to uplift minority communities, making the Minority Affairs Department a leader in performance and commitment to inclusivity.