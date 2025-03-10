Iran says would consider limited nuclear talks with US

Iran said on Sunday it would consider nuclear negotiations with the United States, but only as they pertained to external concerns of the “potential militarisation” of the programme — rather than a total shutdown.

The post on X by Iran’s mission to the United Nations came a day after the country’s supreme leader slammed what he described as “bullying” tactics insisting on negotiations, after US President Donald Trump threatened military action.

“If the objective of negotiations is to address concerns vis-a-vis any potential militarisation of Iran’s nuclear program, such discussions may be subject to consideration,” the post said.