President Zardari to address joint session amid opposition’s protest plans

President Asif Ali Zardari is set to address a joint session of Parliament today, marking the start of the second parliamentary year. Upon his arrival at Parliament House, he will be formally received by the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate.

Strict security measures have been implemented for the session, including a complete ban on guest entry into Parliament House. Invitations have been extended to key dignitaries, including military chiefs, foreign ambassadors, governors, and provincial chief ministers.

In his address, President Zardari is expected to discuss foreign affairs, political developments, economic challenges, and public welfare initiatives. He is also likely to highlight the achievements of the government and military institutions. This will be his second address to Parliament within a year.

Meanwhile, the opposition has announced plans to stage a protest during the session. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has returned from Umrah, and sources suggest that efforts are underway to coordinate opposition action.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has reportedly conveyed a message from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, urging JUI-F to join the protest.