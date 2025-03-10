NADRA’s five-month revenue hits Rs 6bn mark

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has generated over Rs over 6,000 million in revenue in span of five months against its services provided to the citizens across the country, Daily Times has learnt reliably

According to the documents, NADRA primarily provides services for the renewal of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and smart IDs, issuance of fresh Child Registration Certificates (CRCs), and issuance of new CNICs and smart IDs.”

From August 2024 to January 2025, the authority has earned Rs 6,545 billion against renewal of CNICs and smart IDs, issuance of fresh CRC as well as fresh CNICs and smart IDs applications.

The service for fresh NICs and smart IDs remained in the term of revenue in said period of time as the authority collected approximately Rs 2, 637 against 277 lakh processed applications for fresh NICs and Fresh NICs. It includes Rs 1,443 million against 1,532,440 applications in Punjab, Rs 4,335 million in Sindh against 564,995 applications, Rs 5,393 million against 446,288 applications in KP, Rs 1,165 million in Balochistan against 106,747 applications for said services, Rs 437 million in Azad Kashmir for 51,038 applications while the revenue generation in Islamabad and GB remains Rs 443 million and Rs 160 respectively.

The NADRA collected Rs 1530.5516 million against processing of 2,357,419 fresh CRCs from August 2024 to January 2025. It has earned Rs 593 million against 1,024,587 applications in Punjab, Rs 456 million in Sindh against 638,462 applications, Rs 33 million against 474,508 applications in KP, Rs 87 million in Balochistan against 1156,613 applications in this regard while Rs 10 million in Azad Kashmir for 31297,038 applications and in Islamabad Rs 75 million collected against 2,357,419 such applications processing.

In terms of renewal of CNICs and smart IDs, the authority has processed 2,275,647 applications and earned revenue of around Rs 2, 3776 million. It includes Rs 1, 324 million against 1,301,318 applications in Punjab, Rs 450 million in Sindh against 420,269 applications, Rs 398 million against 370.249 applications in KP, Rs 103 million in Balochistan against 86,629 applications for said services, Rs 529 million in Azad Kashmir for 54,208 applications while the revenue generation in Islamabad and GB remains Rs 312 million and Rs 155 million respectively.

Earlier, the NADRA has established special counters at various post offices across several cities in Punjab to facilitate citizens. In a move to further simplify and accelerate the provision of national identity cards, the authority has taken this significant step.

Under the direction of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Director General of NADRA Lahore Region has decided to establish special counters at eleven post offices across Lahore and other districts.

According to the available information, these special counters, set up in collaboration with the Pakistan Post Department’s Punjab Region, have been established at Lahore Cantt, GPO, Manga Mandi, Shershah Colony, Shahdara, Qila Sheikhupura, Kasur, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Okara post offices.

At these centers, citizens will be able to avail crucial services at special counters such as the renewal of ID cards and the issuance of lost cards promptly and conveniently. Now, citizens will no longer need to wait in long queues at NADRA’s offices. Instead, they can easily renew and modify their identification documents at their nearby post offices.

In another new facility for masses for citizens who can now deposit funds into accounts of over 50 banks through NADRA e-Sahulat, following an agreement between NADRA Technologies Limited and 1-Link. This initiative will offer the service, ensuring biometric verification of depositors at more than 9,000 e-Sahulat franchises nationwide.

Furthermore, the proposal to establish 200 more NADRA registration Counters at the country’s post offices was also under consideration.

In particular, the relationship helps enhance the infrastructure of the NADRA, which will subsequently augment service delivery and improve customer care in a befitting manner. The vast network of post offices across the county would be utilized for issuance of “duplicate”, “renewal” and modification (address and marital status only) cases of the CNIC/NICOP through the NADRA online application “Pak-Identity.”