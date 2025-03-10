Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, March 10, 2025


11 more int’l, domestic flights cancelled at Karachi Airport

inp

Eleven more international and domestic flights departing from Karachi Airport have been cancelled due to technical and operational reasons.

According to the flight schedule, Emirates flight EK-609 from Karachi to Dubai has been cancelled, while SereneAir flight ER-502 from Karachi to Islamabad has also been cancelled.

Moreover, SereneAir flight ER-524,526 from Karachi to Lahore has been cancelled, while AirSial flight PF-145 from Karachi to Lahore has also been cancelled.

Further, AirSial flight PF-125,123 from Karachi to Islamabad has been cancelled, while AirBlue flight 208 from Karachi to Islamabad has also been cancelled.

Similarly, AirBlue flight PA-110 from Karachi to Dubai has been cancelled, while AirBlue flight PA-402 from Karachi to Lahore has also been cancelled, and GulfAir flight GF-753 from Karachi to Bahrain has been cancelled.

Submit a Comment