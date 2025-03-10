Recurrent deaths spur demand for pedestrian bridge at COMSATS

The tragic death of Samna Hassan, an MS student, in a recent road accident near the COMSATS educational hub has once again underscored the urgent need for a pedestrian crossing bridge. This incident, reportedly the fourth fatality in recent years at the busy junction of Park Road, Chak Shehzad, an area surrounded by schools and colleges, has made it impossible to ignore the severe dangers students face as they navigate these treacherous roads daily.

Samra Batool, a BS Student at COMSATS University, speaking to APP, highlighted the daily ordeal students face crossing the road: “With private hostels located directly across from COMSATS University, students must cross dangerous intersections daily, often without proper safety measures.” The recent tragic loss of a young life has sparked a call to action. “We urge local authorities to implement a permanent solution to safeguard students’ lives. We cannot wait for another tragedy. We demand the immediate construction of a pedestrian bridge to ensure the safety of all students. The time for change is now, let’s protect our future by providing the safety we deserve.”

Samra added that her mother remains worried every day until she safely reaches her private hostel, located opposite of the university, and calls from her hometown, Haripur, to check on her.

The area surrounding multiple educational institutions is plagued by chaotic traffic, with students often forced to walk alongside speeding vehicles. The tragic incident that claimed the life of this young girl a couple of weeks back highlights the life-threatening risks students face as they navigate these hazardous streets, particularly given that many private hostels are located directly across the road from the university. For years, students have raised concerns about the lack of safety measures at the busiest intersections. Currently, there is no pedestrian bridge or controlled crossing at this dangerous crossing point, and even there is not traffic signal for pedestrian crossing like civilized countries to control the fast-moving vehicles, especially during peak hours when the streets are crowded with students.

The tragic incident has not only deepened the grief of the university community but has also amplified the urgency for action.

“It’s terrifying,” said Rizwan, a senior at COMSATS. “Every day, I feel like my life is at risk when crossing the road. I’ve had to sprint across many times to avoid being hit by cars. A pedestrian bridge could save lives, and we don’t want to wait for another tragedy before something is done.”

“As educators, our Primary responsibility is the well-being of our students,” said Ali, a senior faculty member at COMSATS. “It’s heartbreaking that one of our own has lost her life in a preventable accident. I urge the authorities to act swiftly to create a safer environment for the students, especially when they are crossing such dangerous roads on a daily basis.”

“We cannot keep ignoring the situation,” said Professor Muhammad Ramzan who resides near the COMSATS university. “We need a solution. It could be a pedestrian bridge, a better-controlled crossing, or even traffic lights that give priority to pedestrians. The current situation is unacceptable,” he remarked with agony.

In the wake of this devastating incident, it is clear that action is needed immediately. Hundreds of students cross this dangerous road daily, and their safety must be prioritized. A pedestrian bridge or safer crossing is essential and should be the top priority for local authorities. The university community is not asking for much, just a basic safety measure to protect lives. Authorities must step up and act before another life is lost. The time for action is now, and the university community demands that local authorities take swift and permanent action to safeguard the lives of students before another tragedy occurs.