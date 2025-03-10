Car riders open fire on TikToker in Lahore

Renowned TikToker Shamsher Bhatti received serious bullet wounds when some accused who were travelling in a car opened fire on him in the Shera Kot area of Lahore. Hospital sources said that Shamsher Bhatti received gunshots on his chest and arm, while his companion Sagheer also received bullets on his head. Soon after the incident, heavy contingent of police led by Superintendent of Police Bilal Ahmed reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to Jinnah Hospital. SP Bilal said that condition of both injured persons out of danger. SP Bilal further said that police already filed a first information report (FIR) against Ibrar, Raja Kami, Yasir Butt, and Farooq. Later, all the accused managed to escape from the scene after the incident. The SP said that the police team was conducting raids on different locations to apprehend the accused.