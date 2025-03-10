It’s time for Africa

The title of this short article is inspired by Colombian star Shakira’s famous song ‘Waka Waka’, which was performed at the opening ceremony of FIFA 2010 held in South Africa. The performance and the video were an instant hit and remain among the best sporting songs ever.

I am trying to relate the title to neopolitics, as I call it, instead of only geopolitics. Neopolitics is the hybrid employment of geopolitics, geostrategy, and geoeconomics. The international environmental issues regarding alliances and security are evolving rapidly. Until a few weeks ago, nobody could predict that the US and Russia would vote together on a United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSC) on the issue of Ukraine War.

As I write this short article, Europe stands divided on the issue of sending military aid and troops on the ground in Ukraine. The US President Donald J. Trump is threatening to pull out of NATO and cutting all military and financial assistance to Ukraine. Instead, he is demanding that Ukraine repay the support it has extended to it over the past three years in the form of a mineral deal. Ukraine is calling upon Europe to form its own NATO and place its peacekeeping forces in the country to ensure Russia does not move westward. Trump is making a serious effort with Russia to negotiate an immediate ceasefire so that talks are held in an environment that is not riddled with bombs and bullets. On the other hand, Russia is feeling victorious and trying to slice as much area of Ukraine as possible so that it is in a stronger position on the negotiation table.

While so much is happening in the middle of the world, I thought it is time for Africa to free itself from the shackles of the old colonial masters. Some countries are still not fully independent in their decision-making mechanisms, particularly in extracting and using valuable minerals. The erstwhile colonial master, like France, the UK and Portugal, continue to influence the old colonies’ economic, political and military affairs. However, there has been some movement and awareness in the Francophone West Africa to strive for a fundamental independence from their old masters.

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have experienced military coups for the same purpose and their new leaderships are trying hard to unshackle French influence on their resources. The new leadership in these three countries is young. It has made bold decisions to expel French troops, terminate all military agreements with France, and formed a new regional bloc, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). This will replace ECOWAS, a pro-Western security and cooperation organisation.

Likewise, Chad is contemplating a shift from French influence; however, it can not free itself fully. However, the Central African Republic (CAR) has been able to do away with France and employ Russian (Wagner Group) forces for much-needed security. After a coup in 2023, Gabon is also trying hard to reduce French control over its economy and natural resources. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is still not out of Belgium’s influence to fully utilise its vast mineral resources.

Countries like Senegal and Madagascar can benefit from the evolving situation in Europe due to France’s overcommitment to its affairs. As I say, it’s time for Africa to use its best. The emerging trends from African countries strongly indicate that young military leaders are aware of this and want their nations to eliminate the old colonial masters. Perhaps this is one reason military coups are becoming popular and, interestingly, well supported by the people. The people of these erstwhile colonies are demanding more economic independence and utilisation of their vast natural resources for the development and growth of their countries. As awareness among the masses increases, there are calls to shift security reliance from old colonial masters to Russia and China.

China is already investing heavily in the infrastructure development of these African countries under the banner of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). These public welfare projects directly benefit the people and get their approval.

I think it is a good time for the African countries to get themselves out of the influence of their old colonial masters particularly the Francophone Africa because France is deeply entrenched in the European enagaents in the Ukraine war and cannot hold the old colonies accountable for their rebeillious.

