PAKISTAN’S TOP ESPORTS STARS SET FOR HISTORIC CLASH IN KOREA FOLLOWING PRESS CONFERENCE AT LAHORE FORT

Lahore, Pakistan – March 8th, 2025

Pakistan’s esports community gathered at the iconic Lahore Fort today for an exclusive press conference announcing the country’s participation in the highly anticipated “Rival Nations: Pakistan vs. South Korea” Tekken 8 tournament. Hosted by Baaz, Pakistan’s leading esports company, the event brought together top media representatives, journalists, and gaming enthusiasts to celebrate the team’s historic journey to Seoul.

Danyal Chishty, CEO & Owner of Baaz, took center stage to officially unveil Team Pakistan’s participation in the tournament, emphasizing the significance of this milestone for the country’s esports scene.

“This is more than just a tournament; it’s a defining moment for Pakistan’s esports industry. Our players have already proved themselves on global stages, and now they are taking on one of the toughest esports nations in the world. We are incredibly proud of them and confident they will make history in Seoul,”said Chishty during his address.

The event also introduced the official lineup of Team Pakistan, led by none other than Arslan Ash, a global esports icon and former Tekken World Champion. The team will compete in Seoul from March 14th to March 16th, 2025, in a high-stakes battle against South Korea’s finest Tekken players.

Speaking to the media, Arslan Ash expressed his excitement and determination for the upcoming tournament.

“Tekken has always been about skill, strategy, and passion. Competing against South Korea in this team-based format is an incredible challenge, and we are ready to prove why Pakistan is a powerhouse in the global Tekken scene,” said Arslan.

Following the player introductions, a photo-op session took place, capturing the momentous occasion. Guests later gathered for Iftar, where the players engaged in meaningful conversations with media representatives. The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where each player shared their thoughts on the tournament and their preparations.

“Rival Nations: Pakistan vs. South Korea” – The Ultimate Showdown Awaits

As the team prepares for their departure, the global Tekken community eagerly awaits this unprecedented Pakistan vs. South Korea clash. Set to take place in Seoul from March 14th to March 16th, 2025, this first-ever team-based tournament is already making waves in the esports world.

With seven of the best players from each nation competing, the event aims to settle a long-standing rivalry and determine which country truly dominates in Tekken. Arslan Ash will face off against South Korea’s legendary player, Knee, in what promises to be a battle for the ages.

A collaborative effort between Baaz (Pakistan) and SOOP (South Korea), the tournament will be streamed live on YouTube @Baaz.gg and SOOP, allowing fans worldwide to witness history in the making, completely free of charge.

With the tournament just days away, all eyes are now on Team Pakistan as they gear up to showcase their talent on the global stage.