Senate chairman vexed over non-production of PTI lawmaker

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani voiced disappointment over the failure to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry despite repeated production orders.

Leading the house session, the Senate chairman ruled that such disregard for parliamentary authority cannot be allowed to persist unchecked, greeted by a thumping from the lawmakers.

Gilani had issued production orders for two PTI senators – Chaudhry and Aon Abbas Buppi – a day earlier, but the authorities only produced Bappi, who was arrested recently.

In his address to the Senate, Bappi expressed gratitude to the chairman for issuing his production order. He revealed that at 8am, around 20 people entered his house, raided his factory, and harassed him.

He informed the House that some individuals forcibly entered his bedroom during the operation, assaulted him, and demanded his mobile phone.

He was then presented before a judge, who inquired about the charges against him. Bappi said that he was accused of hunting five deer.

Expressing his disappointment, he said that rather than feeling relieved at being presented in the Senate, he was more dismayed that Senator Chaudhry had still not been brought to the House despite the production order.

He lamented that the chairman’s orders had once again been disregarded, claiming that his own production order was enforced merely to placate Gilani, as the authorities feared he would not preside over the session otherwise.

Bappi further demanded the cancellation of his production order, saying his desire to return to prison. He vowed not to attend proceedings unless Chaudhry was also brought before the Senate, adding that he would only seek release through proper legal channels.

As the PTI senator attempted to walk out after concluding his speech, Chairman Gilani stopped him and issued the ruling.

“That on 13th January 2025, I […] issued Production Orders in respect of Senator [Ejaz] Chaudhry, who is in judicial custody and detained in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, for the 345th Session of the Senate.