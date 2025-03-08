Three khwarij killed during IBO in KP’s Tank

At least three khwarij were killed during an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“On March 8, 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank district on the reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij were killed”, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.