Donors contribute Rs330mn at Shaukat Khanum Iftar Dinner in Lahore

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) hosted an iftar dinner on Friday to honour its donors and supporters as part of its ongoing Zakat campaign. The event saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of attendees, who collectively pledged Rs. 330 million to the cause, surpassing last year’s fundraising record.

The evening featured a presentation by Dr. Faisal Sultan, Chief Executive Officer of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), remarks from long-standing donor Mr. Ahmed Qureshi, and a soulful naat recitation by a cancer survivor.

In his address, Dr. Sultan said, “Over the past thirty years, the unwavering support of our generous donors has enabled us to provide free treatment to over 75% of our patients, guided by our core principles of quality and equality.” He shared the inspiring story of a supporter whose son required a bone marrow transplant. After accessing this service abroad, the supporter championed the establishment of bone marrow transplantation services at SKMCH&RC in 2006. “This spirit embodies Shaukat Khanum, where every rupee counts,” Dr. Sultan added. “Since 1994, we have spent Rs. 107 billion on treating deserving cancer patients. We take every step to ensure Zakat utilization complies with Islamic injunctions, and our Shariah compliance certification reaffirms that our processes align with Islamic principles.” He also announced the expansion of a new 44-bed acute medical unit at SKMCH&RC in Lahore.