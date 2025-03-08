Royal Thai Embassy, UN Women, Depilex collaborate to uplift women entrepreneurs

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Royal Thai Embassy, UN Women Pakistan, and Depilex Clinics and Institute Pakistan have partnered in a strategic initiative to advance women’s entrepreneurship in Sialkot.

This collaboration aims to enhance their skills, create new business opportunities, and promote financial sustainability for women-led enterprises in the region.

In a recent high-level meeting, stakeholders reaffirmed their dedication to empowering women entrepreneurs by utilizing expertise, resources, and ethical business solutions inspired by the Thai beauty industry.

Sialkot was selected as the pilot location due to the strong presence and outreach of both UN Women and the Depilex Training Institute, ensuring effective implementation and meaningful impact.

Speaking about the collaboration, H.E. Rongvudhi Virabutr, Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan, emphasized, “The Royal Thai Government, as the current member of Human Rights Council, firmly believes in women’s rights and recognizes that women economic empowerment is a crucial tool for promoting gender equality. We, therefore, are proud to support this initiative, bringing inspiration from Thailand’s thriving beauty industry to empower Pakistani women entrepreneurs. By equipping women with professional skills in the beauty sector, we aim to foster their self-confidence and independence through the ability to earn their own income. When women believe in their capabilities to support themselves financially, it transforms not just their lives but entire communities. This beauty industry initiative perfectly aligns with our commitment to women’s empowerment, which is why the Royal Thai Embassy wholeheartedly supports this meaningful project.”

Jamshed Kazi, Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, highlighted, “Supporting women entrepreneurs is vital for economic growth and gender equality. This partnership aligns with UN Women’s mission to strengthen women’s leadership in business and promote inclusive economic development.”.

Masarrat Misbah, Founder of Depilex Clinics & Institute Pakistan, added, “For decades, Depilex has championed women’s empowerment through skill-building in the cosmetic industry. Partnering with the Royal Thai Embassy and UN Women strengthens our mission to provide women with the tools they need to succeed as entrepreneurs.”

Recognizing the untapped potential of women entrepreneurs in Pakistan’s cosmetic industry and hairdressing salon, this partnership provided targeted training, mentorship, and resources to help women establish and expand their businesses. The initiative offered professional development opportunities, equipping women with advanced techniques and entrepreneurial skills essential for business growth and sustainability.

Aligned with the spirit of International Women’s Day, this collaboration reinforces the global commitment to advancing gender equality and economic empowerment. It serves as a call to action, advocating for equal rights, opportunities, and power for all women. While celebrating progress, it also acknowledges the persistent challenges women and girls continue to face. Now more than ever, advancing women’s rights is crucial to building a world where they can thrive equally. By investing in their potential today, we move closer to becoming the first generation to achieve true gender equality.