China Window, Consultreat sign MoU to promote women empowerment

In celebration of International Women’s Day, China Window and local organization Consultreat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on organizing regular events for women’s empowerment. The signing ceremony took place at China Window here Saturday and attended by former Vice Chancellor of Benazir Bhutto Women University and member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana, renowned artist Jahanzeb Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), and Chairman of Pakistan Development Foundation, Muhammad Bilal Sethi. Speaking on the occasion, Director of China Window, Naz Parveen, highlighted that over 42,000 women, including students, have visited the cultural center, demonstrating a growing interest in learning about Chinese culture. She emphasized that China Window and Consultreat will work together to organize events that encourage and empower women while promoting Pakistan-China friendship. Consultreat’s Director, Shehrbano, termed the MoU an important milestone, stating that women, like men, are eager to learn about China and its global influence. She stressed the need to educate women about international political developments and the evolving dynamics between global powers. Shehrbano further stated that both organizations would collaborate in the fields of culture, education, and professional development for women and students, while also actively promoting Chinese culture in Peshawar. Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana remarked that International Women’s Day serves as a reminder to prioritize women’s rights, education, health, and equal opportunities. She called for practical measures to improve women’s economic, social, and political status. She also praised the efforts of China Window in fostering women’s empowerment, strengthening cultural exchange, and enhancing Pakistan-China relations.