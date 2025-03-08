President calls for respect to women’s rights

President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed commitment to empower every woman in Pakistan to help her achieve full potential and called for taking more steps to further improve policies to support women’s safety, education, and economic independence. President Asif Zardari in his message on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Saturday, said that Pakistan is committed to advancing women’s rights in line with our constitutional provisions and international commitments. Highlighting the steps taken by Pakistan for women empowerment, the President said that key steps were taken including the enactment of laws against domestic violence, workplace harassment, and gender-based discrimination. In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed resolve to intensify efforts to further advance respect for women’s rights. He pledged to build a Pakistan where every woman’s potential is realized and every daughter’s dream is within her reach. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan made significant strides in advancing women’s rights through concerted efforts, including policy interventions, legal reforms, and institutional support. He further said that Islam places great emphasis on the dignity and rights of women.