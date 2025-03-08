Situationer on the Arrest of ISKP Terrorist Counter terrorism resolve & professional excellence of Pakistani intelligence

The arrest of ISKP terrorist Sharifullah alias Jafar has become a breaking news and a high-profile event. This news drew attention due to the suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport in August 2021, when US forces were withdrawing from Afghanistan. The bombing killed 13 American service members and around 170 Afghan civilians. Jafar was arrested last week by Pakistani premier intelligence agency after receiving a tip off from US counterparts. Accused confessed during an FBI interrogation to his role in terrorist attacks and affiliation with the ISKP.

In an address to Congress , President Donald Trump announced Sharifullah’s arrest and thanked Pakistan for significant dynamic role in capturing the ISKP terrorist, “I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity. And he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice. I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping arrest this monster.”

Pakistani intelligence sources confirmed Sharifullah’s arrest and revealed that he had been apprehended near the Afghan border. The successful apprehension of Sharifullah highlights the professionalism and expertise of Pakistani intelligence agencies. This is a testament to the dedication and skill of Pakistan’s security forces. Their meticulous intelligence operations and relentless pursuit of terrorists in the border regions have played a crucial role in bringing a key figure of ISKP to justice which strengthens regional security and counterterrorism efforts. The capture of ISKP terrorist is a proof of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, enhancing security and fostering international cooperation in the global fight against terrorism. This accomplishment serves as a critical blow to ISKP’s operations.

According to an FBI document, Sharifullah joined ISKP in 2016 and was imprisoned in 2019 before being contacted by fellow members to help with the bombing operation. He provided critical logistical support, including a motorcycle and communication devices, which helped the bomber reach the crowded Abbey Gate area. The bomber, al-Logari, had a prior connection to Sharifullah, having been incarcerated with him in an Afghan prison. Sharifullah admitted to knowing the bomber and later learning that al-Logari carried out the attack that killed dozens.

Beyond his involvement in the Kabul attack, Sharifullah also provided firearms training and weapons instructions for other ISKP attacks, including a strike on a Moscow concert hall in March 2024, authorities reported.

Sharifullah had been arrested by US-backed Afghan authorities in 2019 but escaped from prison on August 15, 2021, as the Taliban took Kabul. His capture comes after months of evading authorities adjacent to the Afghan border.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the United States for recognizing Pakistan’s role in counter-terrorism efforts. “We will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability,” Sharif said in a statement on social media.

In Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid responded to the arrest by suggesting it was evidence that ISKP operatives had found refuge in Pakistan. “This issue has nothing to do with Afghanistan,” he said. However, the arrest highlights broader issues of Afghanistan’s failure to secure her borders and combat ISKP’s growing influence.

While Mujahid’s statement aims to deflect blame, Sharifullah’s arrest and the activities of ISKP serve as a stark reminder that the group’s operational base remains firmly within Afghanistan.

The issue is not the presence or the arrest of ISKP figures in Pakistan, but rather the failure of Afghanistan’s government to secure her borders which allow militants to cross into neighboring countries. Pakistan has consistently urged Afghan authorities to strengthen their border controls, but persistent lapses in Afghan security allow terrorists to slip into Pakistan which ultimately fuels regional instability.

ISKP’s roots and operational strength are undeniably within Afghanistan, where it has carried out numerous attacks. The assassination of Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani by ISKP further exemplifies the group’s ongoing threat within Afghanistan, not Pakistan.

Despite Afghanistan’s claims of full control over her territory, ISKP continues to operate freely within her borders. Afghan forces have been engaged in counterterrorism operations against ISKP, but the group’s persistence highlights the inadequacy of Afghanistan’s efforts to dismantle the organization and prevent it from spreading its violent ideology.

In this context, blaming Pakistan for the actions of ISKP merely diverts attention from the underlying issue: Afghanistan’s failure to address the growing menace of ISKP within her borders. Only through decisive action to secure her territory and borders will Afghanistan be able to address the true source of the regional threat.