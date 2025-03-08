Sindh govt decides to host 35th National Games in Karachi from May

The Sindh government has decided to host the 35th National Games in Karachi from May.

Talking to media in Karachi, Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar said all arrangements for conducting 35th national games have been finalized.

He said national games will be held across twenty one venues in Karachi, featuring thirty-four sports and around ten thousand male, female athletes and officials will participate in the games.

Teams from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will take part in the National Games.

Besides Departmental teams from the Pakistan Army, Air Force, Navy, WAPDA, Railways, Police, and the Higher Education Commission will also participate.