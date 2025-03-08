JUI leader Mufti Shahmeer dies in Turbat target killing incident

A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader was murdered in a targeted attack in the Malikabad area of Turbat district on Friday.

He was identified as Mufti Shahmeer, a member of JUI-F. Unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at him as he was leaving the mosque after offering Tarawih prayers.

Mufti Shahmeer sustained serious gunshot wounds and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials stated that the motive behind the killing remains unclear, and the attackers managed to flee the scene. An investigation is underway to apprehend those responsible.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attack appeared to be highly organized, with the assailants lying in ambush.

Notably, Balochistan is witnessing a surge in targeted killings as just earlier this month two leaders of JUI-F Balochistan were killed in Khuzdar district. Last year, in a tragic incident, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader shot dead on National Highway in Naseerabad.