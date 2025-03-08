CTD arrests 10 militants in 73 intelligence-based operations across Punjab

In view of fears of incidents of terrorism, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in 73 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in different cities of Punjab, has arrested 10 terrorists.

According to the spokesman for the CTD, the operations were conducted in Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Rawalpindi, Khushab, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar and Jhelum.

Giving further details, the spokesman has said that most-wanted militants, belonging to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were arrested from Jhelum, Khushab and other cities along with explosives. “Explosives, one IED bomb, 19 detonators, pamphlets, cash and cellphones were recovered from them,” he has said, adding.

“The militants were identified as Riaz, Shafiq, Rashid, Javed, Zaheer, Zaheeruddin, Hafeez, Wazir, Asif and Waheed.”

The CTD officials have said that the militants planned to spread panic and fear among people by carrying out subversive activities.

They have informed that 107 suspected persons have also been taken into custody in 758 combing operations during the ongoing week. As many as 30,394 people have been questioned during these operations, they have elaborated.