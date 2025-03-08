FJF organizes 14th role model award ceremony

In order to recognize the contribution and role of women working in different fields of life, FJF, a non-governmental Organization, organized the 14th role model awards ceremony in connection with International Women’s Day, here in a local hotel.

Every year FjF organized this award ceremony where they appreciate the young women working in different walks of life.

On this award ceremony, Rauf Chandio-Founder FJF, Munawar Ali Mahesar, Director General Culture, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zain ul Aabdeen, shared their views on the idea of empowered women in Pakistan.

Munawar Mahesar said that these events are organized to empower and encourage women who are not less talented as compared to men.

He said that if women could not be encouraged, they might be disappointed, however, these awards are a symbol of appreciation for their performance.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zaun, ul Aabdin expressed gratitude to Rauf Chadio who regularly arranges award shows to eulogize fabulous services of working women rendering in different spheres of Life.

Awards were given to role model women making the waves in different fields, breaking the stereotypes and accepting the challenges, it doesn’t matter where they come from.