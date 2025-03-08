Weather warning: Karachi’s temperature set to sizzle

The metropolis continues to experience dry northwesterly winds at a mild pace, with warm and dry weather expected to persist over the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday.

According to the PMD, Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 19°C, while the maximum is expected to hover between 36°C and 38°C during the day.

The department further noted that the humidity level in the air stands at 49%, contributing to the prevailing dry conditions.

Weather experts have attributed the current conditions to seasonal atmospheric patterns, with no significant changes expected in the coming days. Citizens have been advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.