Romina calls for gender equality

Coordinator to PM for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized the crucial link between gender equality and environmental sustainability, noting that empowering women is essential for a sustainable future. She highlighted women’s significant role in driving environmental change, underscoring their importance in achieving green solutions and fostering a more sustainable world.

In her message, Romina Alam stated that as we observe International Women’s Day today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements, resilience, and determination of women worldwide. This day serves as a reminder of the crucial role women play in shaping the future of societies and economies, particularly as we tackle the global challenge of climate change.

“I am proud to reflect on the vital contributions women make in the fight against climate change, both in Pakistan and across the globe,” said PM’s aide Romina Alam.

International Women’s Day, observed every year on March 8, celebrates the accomplishments of women and advocates for women’s rights. The theme for this year’s observance is “Accelerate Action,” which urges swift progress in achieving gender equality. It highlights the importance of strategies and tools that support women’s advancement in education, employment, and leadership.

She explained that climate change is one of the most urgent issues confronting humanity. While climate change affects all people, its impacts are disproportionately felt by women, especially those in vulnerable communities.

From the severe consequences of extreme weather events like floods, droughts, and heatwaves to the challenges of food security and clean water access, women are on the frontlines of climate change’s devastating effects.

However, it is these very women who are also leading the charge in finding solutions, advocating for policy changes, and transforming their communities into more resilient and sustainable places. “I am proud to be part of a government that acknowledges the role of women in climate action and is committed to empowering them to drive change. Women’s leadership in climate resilience and sustainable development is vital for achieving our climate goals. From grassroots activists to policy leaders, women are increasingly taking charge in the pursuit of climate justice,” she added.

Romina Alam highlighted that in Pakistan, women are already playing an essential role in climate adaptation and mitigation.

They are managing resources at the community level, advocating for policies that address their unique needs, and developing innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

For instance, rural women are at the forefront of water conservation efforts, educating their communities on efficient water management practices, and creating alternative livelihoods that are both environmentally sustainable and economically empowering.

“In the face of extreme weather conditions, it is often women who provide critical care for families, ensuring the safety and well-being of children, elderly members, and others in their households,” she noted.

Romina Alam stressed the importance of continuously acknowledging and amplifying the voices of women in climate discussions.