At UN, Pakistan renews its commitment to achieving gender equality

While commending the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over achieving gender parity at U.N.’s senior management levels, Pakistan has underscored the need for attaining gender balance at all levels across the world body’s system.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the UN Group of Friends on Gender Parity, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, alternate permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, pointed out that the overall balance is still tilted, particularly in the field where women’s participation is only 35%.

“Gender parity is central for creating inclusive workplaces and societies,” he told the 126-member group whose goal is to promote coordinated action in multilateral forums that accelerates gender equality and advocates for the human rights of women and girls, through implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action and other international commitments.

In his opening remarks, the UN chief said he was “proud” over the fact that gender parity has been achieved in the organization’s senior leadership, including the Secretary-General’s Senior Management Group and among Resident Coordinators.

But around the world, Guterres said, “We are witnessing an aggressive backlash against gender equality – threatening hard-won progress on women’s human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“We must push back against this pushback,” he said, adding, “We must secure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in all decision-making processes – including on peace and security and humanitarian action.

“We must protect, support and amplify the voices of civil society and grassroots organizations, who are on the front lines of defending women’s rights worldwide.”