KP CM officially launches flagship ‘Solarization of Houses’ project

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has officially launched the provincial government’s flagship initiative, “Solarization of Houses.” An official communique issued here on Saturday said that in the first phase, under the first category, a total of 32,500 households will receive free solar units. These units include solar panels, batteries, fans, lights, and other essential accessories. The selection of beneficiaries was conducted through an e-balloting process to ensure transparency. The project received an overwhelming response, with more than 2.538 million online applications submitted for solar system allocation. The total estimated cost of the Solarization of Houses project is Rs 20 billion. This initiative aims to provide sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions to households, reducing reliance on conventional power sources and promoting clean energy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.