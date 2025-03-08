CBD Punjab celebrates Int’l Women’s Day 2025

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) proudly celebrated International Women’s Day 2025 with a series of impactful activities, including an empowering video campaign featuring the remarkable women of CBD Punjab.

Aligned with this year’s theme of Accelerate Action, the campaign highlighted the strength, leadership, and resilience of women professionals driving change within the authority. The specially produced video showcased the WOMEN traits Willpower, Ownership, Mindfulness, Excellence, and Novelty that define the dynamic female workforce of CBD Punjab, reinforcing their role in shaping the authority’s success.

The celebration also featured an insightful lecture and interaction discussions across all directorates including HR & IT, Commercial, Legal, Finance, Technical, Operations & Administration, and Land & Estate, emphasizing the need for swift and strategic progress in gender inclusivity.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin expressed his pride in the authority’s commitment to female empowerment, stating “CBD Punjab stands as a testament to diversity and inclusion. Women professionals contribute significantly across all departments, playing a vital role in shaping the authority’s success. Their dedication and expertise continue to drive innovation and progress within CBD Punjab.”

CBD Punjab remains committed to providing equal opportunities, fostering an inclusive workplace, and recognizing the invaluable contributions of women.