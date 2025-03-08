Daily Times

Sunday, March 09, 2025


Muslim nations endorse alternative to Trump’s Gaza takeover plan

AP

Foreign ministers from Muslim nations on Saturday rejected calls by U.S. President Donald Trump to empty the Gaza Strip of its Palestinian population and backed a plan for an administrative committee of Palestinians to govern the territory to allow reconstruction to go ahead. The foreign ministers gathered in the Saudi city of Jeddah for a special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to address the situation in Gaza, at a time when the 7-week-old ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been thrown into doubt. In a statement put out Saturday, the gathering threw its support behind a plan to rebuild Gaza put forward by Egypt and backed by Arab states, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan, aimed at countering Trump´s call. The OIC groups 57 nations with largely Muslim populations. Without specifically mentioning Trump, the ministers said they rejected “plans aimed at displacing the Palestinian people individually or collectively … as ethnic cleansing, a grave violation of international law and a crime against humanity.” They also condemned “policies of starvation” that they said aim to push Palestinians to leave. The OIC also reinstated Syria as a member of the grouping.

