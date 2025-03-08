Pakistani manufacturer showcases surgical instruments at South China Expo

Muhammad Sabir Jan, President of Sawuat Surgical, a leading Pakistani manufacturer of dental surgical instruments, showcased his company’s innovations at Dental South China 2025 International Expo.

It marks his company 15 consecutive years of participation in the prestigious event.

Sawuat Surgical holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani manufacturing company registered with the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), now known as the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China, and boasts certifications for all 22 categories of medical devices as per CFDA regulations.

“China is a huge market for the world. Not only Chinese but also many worldwide buyers are here to see and promote my brand,” said Sabir Jan, emphasizing the significance of the Chinese market for his company.

“My brand has become a well-recognized Pakistani brand in China, and participating in these exhibitions has been instrumental in achieving this,” he added, sharing insights on building a successful brand. Pakistan has cemented its position as a key contributor to the global healthcare industry, gaining recognition for its production of high-quality surgical instruments. Sialkot, the central hub of this sector, plays a critical role in facilitating the export of a wide range of medical tools to hospitals, clinics and healthcare professionals worldwide.

Sabir Jan highlighted the favorable alignment of Chinese policies with Pakistani manufacturers, further enhancing Pakistan’s influence and competitiveness in this field. “There are countless opportunities for Pakistani manufacturers in the Chinese dental surgical industry,” he noted. At Dental South China 2025, Sawuat Surgical displayed a range of professional dental products, including minimally invasive elevator sets, which attracted both new and returning clients, resulting in on-the-spot orders.

Dental South China 2025, held from March 3-6 in Guangzhou, featured over 1,150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, showcasing the latest innovations in the dental industry. The event highlighted cutting-edge advancements such as biomaterials, dental chairs, AI-powered dental devices and CAD/CAM devices.

“Besides exhibiting, this is also a great learning opportunity. The Pakistani dental industry can learn a bundle from the Chinese industry and improve.

Our healthcare sector desperately needs new technologies, which we can learn from China to improve our technology and produce better quality products,” he added.