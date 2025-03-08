Katherine Leggedebuts at NASCAR Cup Series

Katherine Legge has raced in just about every series possible during her 25-year journey in professional motorsports, ranging from dirt tracks to IndyCar.

Even so, she doesn’t mind admitting to being nervous about potentially rubbing fenders with the likes of Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell in her first NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

“It’s like if you’re starting a new job,” the 44-year-old Legge said. “You’re doing the job you’ve been doing a long time, but it’s in a new environment. So you have to figure out who your coworkers are, make friends.”

Legge is scheduled to become the first woman in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Danica Patrick made her final start in the Daytona 500 seven years ago. She’ll drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports.

It’s been a whirlwind of preparation for the native of England, who said she found out about 10 days ago that she’d be racing in Phoenix. She has limited experience on oval tracks and has spent much of the last week in North Carolina working on a simulator. “I feel super well supported and as prepared as I possibly can be, having never driven on an oval like this with a NextGen car,” Legge said. “I’ve done a handful of stock car races in my career, so I feel like I’m either going to sink or swim, but everyone’s giving me the best opportunity possible to go out there and do a good job.” Legge’s resume is impressive – particularly in its variety – with five career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including one in 2023. She ran the ARCA race last month at Daytona International Speedway and had seven IndyCar Series starts last season.