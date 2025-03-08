Price eyes ‘great legacy’ after Jonas win, calls for undisputed title bout

Boxer Lauren Price has set her sights on building a legacy as the undisputed welterweight champion after beating fellow Briton Natasha Jonas by unanimous decision to unify the WBA, WBC and IBF belts in London on Friday. Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Price improved her undefeated professional record to 9-0 as she wore out Jonas with superior pace, movement and feints. Jonas, who turned 40 last June, suffered her first loss since May 2021. Price, 30, said she was now after the last unattained major strap in the division, the WBO belt held by Mikaela Mayer, who is set to face Sandy Ryan in Las Vegas on March 29. “I honestly believe I can become undisputed. I want to go on and create a great legacy,” Price told Sky Sports. Price said she wanted to follow in the footsteps of Ireland’s Katie Taylor, a London Olympic gold medallist who achieved undisputed champion status in two weight classes. “I’m Welsh, I’m an Olympic champion, I’ve got a nation behind me. The winner of Mayer v Sandy I’d like next,” Price added.