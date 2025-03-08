‘Khwabeeda’ Hits #1 on Spotify Pakistan

Farhan Saeed’s latest single, Khwabeeda, has officially claimed the #1 spot on Spotify Pakistan’s Top 50, marking another major milestone in his musical journey.

With its dreamy melody and heartfelt lyrics, the song has resonated deeply with listeners, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Sharing his gratitude on social media, Farhan said, ‘As ‘Khwabeeda’ reaches spot 1, I need to say a few thank you’s! To start with, thank YOU for always giving my music love, for the last two decades now’ He also extended his appreciation to the entire team behind the song, including Novice Records, Naushad, Kinza Hashmi, Adil, Nirmaan and Adrian David Emmanuel.

Since its release, Khwabeeda has taken over social media, with over 22,000 reels created on Instagram, further proving its massive appeal. The song also holds special significance for Farhan, as it’s the first time he has sung an entire song in falsetto – a vocal style he previously used only in the choruses of Pi Jaun and Kadi Kadi.

The song’s success is yet another testament to his ability to connect with his audience through music. As Khwabeeda continues to grow in popularity, it further cements his place as one of Pakistan’s most beloved musicians.