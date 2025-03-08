‘Sikandar’ director addresses rumours about Salman Khan-starrer being a remake

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar,’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna, remains one of the highly anticipated films of 2025.

Directed by notable filmmaker AR Murugadoss, the film is set for a release on Eid later this month.

Ahead of its release, reports made rounds on Indian media that ‘Sikandar’ might be a remake of Vijay’s ‘Sarkar.’

Some suggested that Salman Khan’s upcoming film may be a remake version of Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar.’

However, AR Murugadoss has refuted such rumours, clarifying that the upcoming Bollywood film was made on an original idea with a fresh perspective.

“This is a completely original story. Every scene and every frame of Sikandar has been designed and executed with authenticity, offering a fresh narrative and experience. It’s not a remake or adaptation of any existing film,” he said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

The Indian filmmaker termed the background score as an essential part of the originality of ‘Sikandar.’

“An essential part of the film’s originality is its stunning background score, crafted by the immensely talented Santosh Narayanan. His music perfectly complements the film’s energetic tone and vibrant visuals, adding an emotional depth that enhances every scene,” AR Murugadoss said.

Set to hit theatres on March 28, the film reunites Salman Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, known for blockbusters such as ‘Kick’ and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.’

The Bollywood superstar’s last outing was in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

He also has Siddharth Anand’s ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ in the pipeline which will see him reuniting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.