Aijaz Aslam remembers his mother in first Ramadan after her death

Seasoned actor-host Aijaz Aslam got emotional remembering his late mother, in the first Ramadan after her death.

“This Ramadan feels profoundly different without you, Ammi. As I sit in the place where you once sit have iftari, the emptiness of your absence weighs heavily on my heart,” Aijaz Aslam penned in a heartfelt note on Instagram, as he felt the absence of his late mother, more than ever, during this holy month of Ramadan.

The actor continued, “The iftar table is filled with beautiful dishes and the prayers echo through the evening, yet everything feels unfinished. Your love, warm smile, and gentle touch remain precious memories that I hold dear, but they only remind me of how deeply I miss you this year. I find myself yearning for your comforting presence more than ever.”

“May Allah envelop you in His peace and illuminate your resting place with His light. You are missed more than words can express, and my heart aches for you,” he wished. “I can only imagine how wonderful it must be for you and Abbu to share iftar together in Jannah, sending blessings to Mifra, Bushra, Farah and all your grandchildren.”

“Missing you so much,” Aslam concluded.

Thousands of his fans and entertainment fraternity consoled the actor and extended their heartfelt prayers for his mother.

It is pertinent to note here that Aijaz Aslam lost his mother last October. “My beautiful mother just left this world for a better place,” he announced in an Instagram post. “Her kindness, love, and wisdom will forever remain in my heart As we grieve her loss, I kindly ask you all to keep her in your thoughts and prayers. May her soul find eternal peace,” he added.