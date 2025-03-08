Sabrina Carpenter and Charlie XCX spark backlash at the Brit Awards

The Brit Awards have once again sparked controversy as UK media regulator Ofcom received 825 complaints about the recent ceremony.

The majority of the complaints were about American singer Sabrina Carpenter’s bold performance and UK artist Charlie XCX’s revealing outfit.

Sabrina Carpenter, who won the International Artist Award, opened The Brit Awards with a mix of her songs Espresso and Bed Chem, adding a twist by blending them with Rule Britannia!.

Sabrina Carpenter’s outfit, a military-style jacket paired with stockings and suspenders, left many viewers unimpressed, especially since the event aired on ITV before 9 p.m., a time when TV programs unsuitable for children cannot be broadcast.

Meanwhile, Charlie XCX, who was the biggest winner of the night with five awards, grabbed headlines for her see-through black dress rather than her victories at The Brit Awards.

According to BBC News, an Ofcom spokesperson stated that they are reviewing the complaints but have not yet decided whether to launch an investigation.

The Brit Awards frequently attract complaints, with past controversies including rapper Dave’s 2020 performance, Kendrick Lamar’s act in 2018, and Kanye West’s 2015 stage appearance, all drawing criticism for various reasons.

Hosted by Jack Whitehall, The Brit Awards also honored Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, The Last Dinner Party, and Ezra Collective among its winners.

Earlier, Sabrina Carpenter won best pop vocal album for ‘Short n’ Sweet’, minutes after a performance of hits ‘Please Please Please’ and ‘Espresso’ on a set inspired by the golden age of Hollywood at grammys 2025. “I’m still out of breath from that performance,” Sabrina Carpenter said as she accepted the trophy. “This is my first Grammy so I’m going to cry.”