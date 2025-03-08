Nazish Jahangir breaks silence on fraud allegations

Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir, who recently faced fraud allegations from actor Aswad Haroon, has finally broken her silence. Aswad claimed that Nazish took his money, cars, and expensive gifts, but the actress had remained quiet, choosing instead to handle the matter legally. Now, for the first time, she has spoken out about the controversy. Nazish addressed the issue during a recent appearance on Shaan-e-Sahoor. She dismissed the accusations, calling them a preplanned attempt to blackmail her and damage her reputation. Speaking on the show, Nazish Jahangir described the situation as a deliberate and well-orchestrated scheme. She said, “Something happened outside of the media-something worse and strange. It was a flop blackmail show, designed to tarnish my reputation. People with no credibility resort to such tactics to extract money from privileged individuals like us.” She further explained that despite being provoked to respond, she chose to stay silent. “I didn’t react because I’m not very active on social media. Even when I miss my mother, I don’t post about it. I knew that responding would only prolong the issue,” she said. Nazish also revealed that her father advised her to remain quiet and let the legal process take its course.