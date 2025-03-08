Pakistan-US Relations and Trump

Terrorism is a global issue that has become a threat to many countries, and Pakistan has also been affected by it. Even now, terrorist activities are being carried out from the neighbouring country, Afghanistan.

Since the 2000s, Pakistan has fought a long war against terrorism, with the Pakistan Army playing a central role. Due to successful counter-terrorism operations, peace was restored in the country, and Pakistan moved towards development. However, enemies once again seek to sow the seeds of terrorism in the nation. Looking at the early history of terrorism in Pakistan, the country faced a significant rise in terrorist activities, especially after 9/11 (2001), when the United States launched a war in Afghanistan.

As a result, terrorist groups sought refuge in Pakistan, leading to a wave of suicide attacks, bomb blasts, and terrorist incidents. During this period, thousands of innocent civilians and security personnel lost their lives. The national economy suffered losses worth billions of dollars. An atmosphere of fear and instability prevailed, affecting educational and developmental activities.

However, the Pakistan Army made unparalleled sacrifices to eliminate terrorism and carried out several major military operations. Thousands of soldiers and officers laid down their lives. During this time, Pakistan was recognized globally as a successful country in the war against terrorism. Terrorist networks were destroyed, and most areas became peaceful.

The Pakistan Army not only took action against terrorists but also worked for public welfare, including restoring schools, hospitals, and infrastructure in affected areas. Due to the army’s relentless efforts and sacrifices, terrorist incidents in Pakistan have significantly decreased today. However, some elements still attempt to destabilize the country, against whom the Pakistan Army and other security agencies remain vigilant. Pakistan has proven that it will not lag in the fight against terrorism and will take all possible steps to maintain peace on its soil.

Trump’s mention of Pakistan in his crucial speech before Congress was a historic recognition of the country’s significant and ongoing role in combating global terrorism, something that was not evident in the previous administration.

Last Tuesday, during a joint session of the U.S. Congress, President Trump thanked Pakistan for its assistance in the arrest of a key planner of the 2021 suicide attack on U.S. soldiers at Kabul airport. This acknowledgement indicates that Pakistan remains active in eradicating terrorism. President Trump’s announcement of this significant arrest highlights that the U.S. values Pakistan’s role and cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts and recognizes its importance.

After the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, terrorist incidents in Pakistan have increased. Following Trump’s acknowledgement of Pakistan’s role, there is a possibility of increased U.S.-Pakistan counter-terrorism cooperation in the future. This collaboration could contribute to Afghanistan’s stability, which would, in turn, help maintain peace in Pakistan as well.

In recent times, Pakistan-U.S. relations have been somewhat cold, and with Donald Trump’s arrival, there were concerns that he might not foster strong ties with Pakistan’s current government. However, his acknowledgement of Pakistan’s efforts in Congress indicates that the U.S. recognizes Pakistan’s contributions-largely due to the Pakistan Army rather than the civilian government.

Trump’s mention of Pakistan in his crucial speech before Congress was a historic recognition of the country’s significant and ongoing role in combating global terrorism, something that was not evident in the previous administration. Pakistan’s military leadership is currently fully committed to eliminating terrorism and is fighting on multiple fronts.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has repeatedly condemned terrorism and reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to eradicating it. Recently, while denouncing terrorist activities, he stated that terrorism is backed by a well-organized illegal network supported by certain elements. He further noted that whenever the state takes action against these elements, their false narratives come to the forefront.

Earlier, during his visit to Peshawar on January 13, 2025, the Army Chief stated that there is no place for terrorism in Pakistan and that the war against it will continue until it reaches its logical conclusion. He added that enemies may attempt to spread fear and chaos, but Pakistan will not back down and will deal with them with an iron hand. These statements reflect General Asim Munir’s emphasis on the Pakistan Army’s commitment to counter-terrorism and the importance of national unity to ensure peace and stability. Civilian governments must also play their part. However, instead of indulging in political power struggles, they should focus on the global landscape and stand alongside the Pakistan Army to ensure national security and prevent terrorism from resurging.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.