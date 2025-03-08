“A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Abraham Lincoln’s timeless words ring eerily true for Afghanistan today, a nation fractured by internal turmoil while its leaders stoke the fires of regional instability. The recent spike in tensions along the Torkham-Jalalabad border between Pakistan and Afghanistan is not just a clash over territory; it’s a glaring reflection of the Afghan Taliban’s frantic efforts to divert attention from the terrorism flourishing under their watch.

Heavy gunfire and the use of artillery by Afghan border forces have become disturbingly frequent, despite Pakistan’s persistent appeals for calm and dialogue. The latest clash arose from the Taliban’s insistence on constructing infrastructure in disputed zones, a move that blatantly ignores Pakistan’s concerns and undermines ongoing peace negotiations. This isn’t an isolated incident but part of a troubling pattern that reveals the Taliban’s desperation and double standards.

The Afghan Taliban’s repeated border confrontations are little more than a diversionary tactic, designed to shift focus from their internal failures and their blatant support for terrorist groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). While the regime claims to champion regional stability, its actions tell a vastly different story. The TTP and other militant outfits operate with impunity on Afghan soil, using it as a base to launch attacks against Pakistan. This isn’t speculation; it’s a well-documented reality that threatens the entire region’s security.

Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations have struck at the heart of militant networks, exposing the Taliban’s duplicity. Every border skirmish ignited by the Afghan Taliban is a sign of their growing frustration over Pakistan’s relentless efforts to dismantle TTP hideouts. Rather than addressing Afghanistan’s internal crises: economic collapse, humanitarian suffering, and governance failures, the Taliban regime chooses to inflame border tensions, creating chaos to mask its own incompetence.

The Taliban’s reckless actions not only jeopardize regional peace but also endanger the lives of ordinary Afghans. By prioritizing their alliances with terrorist groups over the well-being of their own people, they’ve deepened their international isolation. The world watches as the Taliban squander every opportunity to build a stable Afghanistan, opting instead for a path of conflict and instability.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to peace and stability in the region. Its counter-terrorism efforts are not just about self-defense but about protecting the broader region from the scourge of extremism. Recent recognition from US President Donald Trump during his address to the Joint Session of Congress highlights Pakistan’s critical role in the global fight against terrorism. Trump praised Pakistan for its pivotal role in apprehending a top terrorist responsible for the deaths of 13 US soldiers during America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. This acknowledgment underscores Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to combating terrorism, even as it faces relentless challenges from its neighbor.

The Afghan Taliban’s actions are a stark reminder that their promises of peace and stability are hollow. Their support for terrorism isn’t just rhetoric; it’s a calculated strategy to cling to power, even if it means destabilizing the region. The international community must wake up to this reality and hold the Taliban accountable for their actions.

The Afghan Taliban’s border provocations are not just a challenge for Pakistan but a litmus test for the global community’s commitment to combating terrorism. The choice is clear: either the Taliban abandon their support for terrorism and focus on rebuilding Afghanistan, or they continue down a path of self-destruction, dragging the region with them. The ball is in their court, but the clock is ticking. Pakistan has shown its resolve; now it is time for the world to stand firm against the Taliban’s dangerous games.

