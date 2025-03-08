Daily Times

Saturday, March 08, 2025


India and New Zealand set for thrilling champions trophy final

India and New Zealand are ready to battle for the Champions Trophy 2025 title in what promises to be an electrifying showdown. India stormed into the final with a commanding victory over Australia, while New Zealand booked their spot with a 50-run win against South Africa.

The highly anticipated final will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a venue known for its balanced conditions, ensuring a competitive contest. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM PST (12:30 PM UAE time), with cricket fans worldwide eagerly awaiting the action.

Both teams have announced strong squads featuring a mix of experience and emerging talent. Rohit Sharma will lead India, while Mitchell Santner will captain New Zealand, as both sides aim to etch their names in history. With top-class players on both teams and high stakes on the line, the final is expected to deliver a spectacular clash. Cricket lovers can brace themselves for an intense battle as the two powerhouses compete for the ultimate prize.

